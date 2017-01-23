Thank you!
Wednesday Jan. 25
Nharkom Said
04:00
Nharkom Said
News Bulletin Reports
Jan 23 2017
REPORT: Citizen Majid al-Hashem goes missing

publishing date: 23/01/2017 09:26:36
Lebanese citizen Majid Gerges Raji al-Hashem went missing on Sunday and his whereabouts remained unknown.

 
Al-Akoura mayor said that Majid al-Hashem left his house on Sunday morning and haven’t returned, explaining that he went on his job as a taxi driver.

 

According to intelligence sources, the man’s phone was ringing with no answer and was located in the region of Shtoura.

 

In this regard, sources told LBCI that al-Hashem’s vehicle was found in the town of Fatri.

 
 
For more details, watch the full report in the video above
