REPORT: Citizen Majid al-Hashem goes missing

Lebanese citizen Majid Gerges Raji al-Hashem went missing on Sunday and his whereabouts remained unknown.

Al-Akoura mayor said that Majid al-Hashem left his house on Sunday morning and haven’t returned, explaining that he went on his job as a taxi driver.

According to intelligence sources, the man’s phone was ringing with no answer and was located in the region of Shtoura.

In this regard, sources told LBCI that al-Hashem’s vehicle was found in the town of Fatri.