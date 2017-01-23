Thank you!
Monday Jan. 23
Regional News
2 hours ago
REPORT: Palestinians protest Trump's possible plans to move US embassy to Jerusalem

publishing date: 23/01/2017 10:05:29
Palestinians held protests to express their rejection to plans to move the US embassy to Jerusalem.

 
The White House said on Sunday (January 22) that it is in the early stages of talks to fulfill President Donald Trump's pledge to move the U.S. embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, an action that has sparked Palestinian anger.

 
 

For more details, watch the full report in the video above
