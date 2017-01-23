Thank you!
Wednesday Jan. 25
Lebanon News
Jan 23 2017
Body of 27-year-old found in Antelias

publishing date: 23/01/2017 11:05:25
Lebanese citizen identified as T. Gh. (born in 1989 – Wadi Chahrour) was found dead inside his parents’ house in Antelias, with a rifle next to his body.

In this regard, the state-run National News Agency said that the Criminal Evidence teams and coroner rushed to the scene and launched investigations to reveal the circumstances of the incident.
