Wednesday Jan. 25
Nharkom Said
04:00
Nharkom Said
News Bulletin Reports
Jan 23 2017
REPORT: Beirut’s mayor launches development projects

publishing date: 23/01/2017 15:08:14
The head of the municipal council of the city of Beirut Jamal Itani held a press conference under the slogan “Beirut today and tomorrow,” in the presence of Interior Minister Nouhad al-Mashnouq, State Minister for women’s affairs Jean Ogassapian, MPs Atef Majdalani and Ammar Houri, Beirut’s Governor Ziad Chbib, members of the municipal council as well as other figures.

Itani presented the municipal plan for the city, based on a vision focusing on four main axes, including civil and environmental sustainable development, comprehensive economic and social development, integrated cultural and sport development and administrative development.

 
 

For more details, watch the full report in the video above
