Wednesday Jan. 25
Nharkom Said
04:00
Nharkom Said
News Bulletin Reports
Jan 23 2017
REPORT: 4th edition of Photomed Liban

publishing date: 23/01/2017 15:43:54
episodes
Author:
Raneem Bou Khzam
Raneem Bou Khzam
@RaneemBouKhzam
For 4 consecutive years, Photomed Liban has been showcasing the work of established and emerging photographers and artists from the Mediterranean.

 
This year’s edition focuses on four themes: cinema; the poetry of ruins; the city of Beirut, and the 1970s era.

 
 

For more details, watch the full report in the video above
