REPORT: Saudi Arabia sends medical aid to Yemen

A convoy of trucks containing more than 600 tons of Medical aid left the Saudi Arabian capital of Riyadh on Sunday (January 22) heading for Yemen.

Seventeen trucks containing medical supplies and hospital equipment headed for the Republican Hospital in Aden.

The relief effort is being managed by the Salman Centre for Relief and Humanitarian Aid.

The convoy was overseen by several Yemeni officials.

A selection of similar essential items was making their way to Yemen's ministry of health stores in Aden.

Six aid trucks were sent to hospitals in the central province of Marib while more trucks are scheduled to reach the southern Yemeni city of Taiz over the next few days.

Aid is destined for all Yemenis across every governorate including Houthi strongholds Sada'a and Hija according to the General Supervisor of the King Salman Centre, Abdullah Al-Rabiah.

