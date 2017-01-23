Thank you!
Close
we look forward to providing you up to date news and our unique entertainment.
Wednesday Jan. 25
Live
LIVE TV
Sign in
Register
LIVE TV
Nharkom Said
04:00
Nharkom Said
Menu
Regional News
Jan 23 2017
 shares
 shares

REPORT: Saudi Arabia sends medical aid to Yemen

publishing date: 23/01/2017 15:46:46
episodes
advertisement
Subscribe to our free newsletter

A convoy of trucks containing more than 600 tons of Medical aid left the Saudi Arabian capital of Riyadh on Sunday (January 22) heading for Yemen.

advertisement

Seventeen trucks containing medical supplies and hospital equipment headed for the Republican Hospital in Aden.

 

The relief effort is being managed by the Salman Centre for Relief and Humanitarian Aid.

 

The convoy was overseen by several Yemeni officials.

 

A selection of similar essential items was making their way to Yemen's ministry of health stores in Aden.

 

Six aid trucks were sent to hospitals in the central province of Marib while more trucks are scheduled to reach the southern Yemeni city of Taiz over the next few days.

 

Aid is destined for all Yemenis across every governorate including Houthi strongholds Sada'a and Hija according to the General Supervisor of the King Salman Centre, Abdullah Al-Rabiah.

 
 
REUTERS
 

For more details, watch the full report in the video above
recommended for you (8)
 
 
View More
Newsletter
Sign up to receive a weekly update on top stories, breaking news and stories recommended especially for you.
Send us a photo or video
Upload your pictures or videos here
Find our App:
Play Store
Apple Store
Windows Store
Designed by Code And Theory
Built by Softimpact