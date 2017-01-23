Thank you!
Wednesday Jan. 25
Nharkom Said
04:00
Nharkom Said
Regional News
Jan 23 2017
REPORT: Iraq's displaced in Khazer camp long to go back home

publishing date: 23/01/2017 15:54:30
Displaced Iraqis in Khazer camp near Mosul long to go back to their hometowns, angry at the situation in the camp and the life forced upon them by Islamic State.

Khazer camp was set up to host those escaping the fighting in Mosul. It is now home to some 8000 families or an estimated 35,000 people. Some of them hope that the recent gains by the Iraqi forces mean they will be allowed to leave the camp soon and go back to their hometowns.

 
 

For more details, watch the full report in the video above
