Wednesday Jan. 25
Lebanon News
Jan 24 2017
Arrests continue in aftermath of thwarting attack at Costa café

publishing date: 24/01/2017 05:02:00
The Lebanese Armed Forces Intelligence teams arrested two of Ahmad Assir supporters identified as Mahmoud Z. and Mahmoud Ch., within the framework of the suicide attempt at Costa café.

In this context, the number of detainees in this case reached ten, since the arrest of the would-be suicide bomber Omar Assi.
