Arrests continue in aftermath of thwarting attack at Costa café

Change and Reform bloc Secretary MP Ibrahim Kanaan called on the cabinet,
Lebanese citizen Majid al-Hashem, who has been missing since Sunday morning
The video shows the beast paddling just inches away from the duck
John Glenn, who became one of the 20th
The Lebanese Armed Forces Intelligence teams arrested two of Ahmad Assir supporters identified as Mahmoud Z. and Mahmoud Ch., within the framework of the suicide attempt at Costa café.
In this context, the number of detainees in this case reached ten, since the arrest of the would-be suicide bomber Omar Assi.