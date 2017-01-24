Thank you!
Wednesday Jan. 25
Lebanon News
20 hours ago
Costa Brava landfill to remain open and operating until January 31

publishing date: 24/01/2017 08:10:50
episodes
Costa Brava landfill to remain open and operating until January 31
Urgent Matters Judge of Baabda Hassan Hamdan issued a judicial decision on Tuesday to keep the Costa Brava landfill open and operating until the final decision in the case is issued on January 31.

Consequently, civil society groups staged a peaceful protest to support the decision to close the landfill during the verdict session.
