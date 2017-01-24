President Aoun receives Kuwaiti state minister for cabinet affairs

Change and Reform bloc Secretary MP Ibrahim Kanaan called on the cabinet,
Lebanese citizen Majid al-Hashem, who has been missing since Sunday morning
The video shows the beast paddling just inches away from the duck
John Glenn, who became one of the 20th
President Michel Aoun received Tuesday Kuwaiti State Minister for cabinet affairs Sheikh Mohammad Abdallah al-Moubarak al-Sabah at the presidential palace.
The Kuwaiti minister delivered an invitation from Prince Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah to President Aoun to visit his country.