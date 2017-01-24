Thank you!
Wednesday Jan. 25
Nharkom Said
04:00
Nharkom Said
Lebanon News
22 hours ago
President Aoun receives Kuwaiti state minister for cabinet affairs

publishing date: 24/01/2017 06:26:00
President Aoun receives Kuwaiti state minister for cabinet affairs
President Michel Aoun received Tuesday Kuwaiti State Minister for cabinet affairs Sheikh Mohammad Abdallah al-Moubarak al-Sabah at the presidential palace.

The Kuwaiti minister delivered an invitation from Prince Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah to President Aoun to visit his country. 
