Democratic Gathering delegation meets with PM Hariri at Grand Serail

Prime Minister Saad Hariri received Tuesday at the Grand Serail a delegation from the Democratic Gathering parliamentary bloc including ministers Marwan Hamadeh and Ayman Chouceir, as well as MPs Akram Chouhayeb, Henry Helo Alaeddine Terro and Wael Abou Faour.

advertisement

The issue of the electoral law was the main focus of the discussions held during the meeting.

The delegation explained following the meeting that Hariri expressed understanding toward the bloc’s position.