Wednesday Jan. 25
Lebanon News
20 hours ago
Democratic Gathering delegation meets with PM Hariri at Grand Serail

publishing date: 24/01/2017 08:31:56
Democratic Gathering delegation meets with PM Hariri at Grand Serail
Prime Minister Saad Hariri received Tuesday at the Grand Serail a delegation from the Democratic Gathering parliamentary bloc including ministers Marwan Hamadeh and Ayman Chouceir, as well as MPs Akram Chouhayeb, Henry Helo Alaeddine Terro and Wael Abou Faour.

The issue of the electoral law was the main focus of the discussions held during the meeting.

 

The delegation explained following the meeting that Hariri expressed understanding toward the bloc’s position.
