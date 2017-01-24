Thank you!
Close
we look forward to providing you up to date news and our unique entertainment.
Wednesday Jan. 25
Live
LIVE TV
Sign in
Register
LIVE TV
Nharkom Said
04:00
Nharkom Said
Menu
Lebanon News
20 hours ago
 shares
 shares

MP Gemayel from Baabda: We are ready for discussions

publishing date: 24/01/2017 08:43:36
episodes
MP Gemayel from Baabda: We are ready for discussions
advertisement
Subscribe to our free newsletter

Kataeb party Chief MP Samy Gemayel declared Tuesday that his party has not reviewed the electoral draft law currently under discussions, stressing their willingness to discuss any proposal that guarantees fair representation.

advertisement

“A technical extension is not acceptable; the time has come for the parliament to finalize this issue and pass a new electoral law,” he stated.

 

Following his meeting with President Michel Aoun, Gemayel hoped that President Aoun will work on achieving this law.

 

The MP said that there are many draft laws proposed, including the one based on proportionality, the one man one vote proposal, hybrid laws, each different from the other in terms of representation.

 

“A law must be passed before the end of February; otherwise we will face an issue related to deadlines and difficulty to hold the elections in accordance with the new law,” he warned.
Recommended
View More
Newsletter
Sign up to receive a weekly update on top stories, breaking news and stories recommended especially for you.
Send us a photo or video
Upload your pictures or videos here
Find our App:
Play Store
Apple Store
Windows Store
Designed by Code And Theory
Built by Softimpact