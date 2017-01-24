MP Gemayel from Baabda: We are ready for discussions

Kataeb party Chief MP Samy Gemayel declared Tuesday that his party has not reviewed the electoral draft law currently under discussions, stressing their willingness to discuss any proposal that guarantees fair representation.

“A technical extension is not acceptable; the time has come for the parliament to finalize this issue and pass a new electoral law,” he stated.

Following his meeting with President Michel Aoun, Gemayel hoped that President Aoun will work on achieving this law.

The MP said that there are many draft laws proposed, including the one based on proportionality, the one man one vote proposal, hybrid laws, each different from the other in terms of representation.

“A law must be passed before the end of February; otherwise we will face an issue related to deadlines and difficulty to hold the elections in accordance with the new law,” he warned.