Lebanon News
MP Fadlallah says justice should be done to hundreds of contract workers at Information Ministry

publishing date: 24/01/2017 09:03:08
Head of the Information and Communication Committee MP Hassan Fadlallah said that the violation of sanctities in live coverage has reached an unacceptable level, noting that what is prohibited in developed countries must not become allowed in Lebanon.

advertisement

Following the committee’s meeting, he added that there are numerous codes of honor but no one has been abiding by them, pointing out that many complaints have been received concerning the ethical chaotic situation.

 

Commenting on the crisis faced by the paper press sector, Fadlallah stressed that the solution must concern those working in this sector; emphasizing that justice should be done to hundreds of contract workers at the Ministry of Information.

 

For his part, Information Minister Melhem Riachi said that discussions are underway to put in place draft laws pertaining to exemption from customs fees in a bid to help reduce the expenses of the printed press.

 

He stated that some TV programs that violate the ethics and morality of the profession will be monitored.
