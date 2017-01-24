Thank you!
Close
we look forward to providing you up to date news and our unique entertainment.
Wednesday Jan. 25
Live
LIVE TV
Sign in
Register
LIVE TV
Nharkom Said
04:00
Nharkom Said
Menu
Lebanon News
20 hours ago
 shares
 shares

New rent law discussed in Bkerke

publishing date: 24/01/2017 09:08:32
episodes
New rent law discussed in Bkerke
advertisement
Subscribe to our free newsletter

Maronite Patriarch Cardinal Beshara Boutros Rai received Tuesday a delegation including defense and appeal attorneys for the case of the new rent law, as well as tenants’ committees.

advertisement

The delegation also included tenants from Ashrafieh, Ain Remmaneh, Badaro, Fern al-Chebbal, Tariq al-Jdideh, Mazraah and Jal el-Dib.

 

The delegation called on Patriarch Rai to intervene with President Aoun and political factions in order to prevent the displacement of hundreds of families form their houses.
Recommended
View More
Newsletter
Sign up to receive a weekly update on top stories, breaking news and stories recommended especially for you.
Send us a photo or video
Upload your pictures or videos here
Find our App:
Play Store
Apple Store
Windows Store
Designed by Code And Theory
Built by Softimpact