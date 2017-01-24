New rent law discussed in Bkerke

Maronite Patriarch Cardinal Beshara Boutros Rai received Tuesday a delegation including defense and appeal attorneys for the case of the new rent law, as well as tenants’ committees.

The delegation also included tenants from Ashrafieh, Ain Remmaneh, Badaro, Fern al-Chebbal, Tariq al-Jdideh, Mazraah and Jal el-Dib.

The delegation called on Patriarch Rai to intervene with President Aoun and political factions in order to prevent the displacement of hundreds of families form their houses.