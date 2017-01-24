Thank you!
Close
we look forward to providing you up to date news and our unique entertainment.
Wednesday Jan. 25
Live
LIVE TV
Sign in
Register
LIVE TV
Nharkom Said
04:00
Nharkom Said
Menu
Lebanon News
17 hours ago
 shares
 shares

Body of Majid al-Hashem found in Akoura

publishing date: 24/01/2017 11:15:00
episodes
Body of Majid al-Hashem found in Akoura
advertisement
Subscribe to our free newsletter

Lebanese citizen Majid al-Hashem, who has been missing since Sunday morning when he left for work, was found dead Tuesday afternoon in the town of Akoura.

 
advertisement

His body was found buried under the dirt.

 
Sources told LBCI that the murderer was identified as 32-year-old Syrian national Kh. S.
 

Al-Hashem’s vehicle was found on Monday abandoned in the town of Fatri in Jbeil. The number of detainees arrested in the case reached 6 Syrian nationals.

 
Recommended
View More
Newsletter
Sign up to receive a weekly update on top stories, breaking news and stories recommended especially for you.
Send us a photo or video
Upload your pictures or videos here
Find our App:
Play Store
Apple Store
Windows Store
Designed by Code And Theory
Built by Softimpact