Body of Majid al-Hashem found in Akoura

Lebanese citizen Majid al-Hashem, who has been missing since Sunday morning when he left for work, was found dead Tuesday afternoon in the town of Akoura.

His body was found buried under the dirt.

Sources told LBCI that the murderer was identified as 32-year-old Syrian national Kh. S.

Al-Hashem’s vehicle was found on Monday abandoned in the town of Fatri in Jbeil. The number of detainees arrested in the case reached 6 Syrian nationals.