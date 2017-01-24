Thank you!
Wednesday Jan. 25
Regional News
Car bomb in Baghdad kills two

publishing date: 24/01/2017 08:30:00
Car bomb in Baghdad kills two
A car bomb went off on Tuesday (January 24) inside a car dealership in Baghdad, killing two people and wounding eight others, according to police officials.

 

Several cars were charred after the blast set fire to the dealership in the city's Nahdha district.

 

The bombing came at a time Iraqi officials announced on Monday that the eastern side of the northern Iraqi city of Mosul has been taken from Islamic State, after nearly 100 days of fighting.

 

No one claimed responsibility for the attack, but the Islamic State has frequently targeted innocent people and commercial streets.

 

Meanwhile, Iraqi forces have started preparing an offensive to capture the western side of Mosul from Islamic State, according to senior officials.     

 

 
REUTERS
