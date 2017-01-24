Turkey will not hand over al-Bab to Syrian government forces - deputy PM

Change and Reform bloc Secretary MP Ibrahim Kanaan called on the cabinet,
Lebanese citizen Majid al-Hashem, who has been missing since Sunday morning
The video shows the beast paddling just inches away from the duck
John Glenn, who became one of the 20th
Claims that Turkey will hand over the Syrian town of al-Bab to President Bashar al-Assad's forces after driving out Islamic State are not true, Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus told the state-run Anadolu agency on Tuesday.
Syrian rebels, backed by Turkish Special Forces, tanks and warplanes, have been besieging al-Bab since December. Kurtulmus said the US-led coalition had failed to give sufficient support to Turkey's operation to seize the town.