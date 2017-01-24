Thank you!
Wednesday Jan. 25
Nharkom Said
04:00
Nharkom Said
Regional News
19 hours ago
Turkey will not hand over al-Bab to Syrian government forces - deputy PM

publishing date: 24/01/2017 09:37:26
Claims that Turkey will hand over the Syrian town of al-Bab to President Bashar al-Assad's forces after driving out Islamic State are not true, Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus told the state-run Anadolu agency on Tuesday.

 

Syrian rebels, backed by Turkish Special Forces, tanks and warplanes, have been besieging al-Bab since December. Kurtulmus said the US-led coalition had failed to give sufficient support to Turkey's operation to seize the town.

 
REUTERS
