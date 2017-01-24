Thank you!
Wednesday Jan. 25
Lebanon News
16 hours ago
Minister al-Mashnouq says will exert efforts to reach law that meets people’s aspirations

publishing date: 24/01/2017 12:29:29
Minister al-Mashnouq says will exert efforts to reach law that meets people’s aspirations
President Michel Aoun met Tuesday with Interior Minister Nouhad al-Mashnouq and Civil Defense chairman Raymond Khattar heading a delegation of civil defense members.

Aoun and al-Mshnouq discussed the foiled attack of Costa café, where they stressed to continue joint efforts between the security apparatuses.

 

On the electoral law, the minister said that he will exert exceptional efforts over the upcoming few days in order to reach an agreement over a new law that meets the aspirations of the Lebanese people.

 

“The president gave me the responsibility of committing to the Constitutions and laws,” he added following the meeting.

 

They also discussed the issue of kidnappings in the Bekaa region, where they stressed that this case should not be closed.

 
