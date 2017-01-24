MP Kanaan stresses need to pass electoral law, budget

Change and Reform bloc Secretary MP Ibrahim Kanaan called on the cabinet,
Lebanese citizen Majid al-Hashem, who has been missing since Sunday morning
The video shows the beast paddling just inches away from the duck
John Glenn, who became one of the 20th
Change and Reform bloc Secretary MP Ibrahim Kanaan called on the cabinet, the various security apparatuses and all political factions to provide a cover to take the necessary measures to prevent the kidnapping operations from taking place.
Following the bloc’s weekly meeting, Kanaan hoped that the legislation will continue to lead to passing a new electoral law as a strategic goal, as well as passing a budget.