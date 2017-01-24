Thank you!
Wednesday Jan. 25
Lebanon News
MP Kanaan stresses need to pass electoral law, budget

publishing date: 24/01/2017 13:28:17
MP Kanaan stresses need to pass electoral law, budget
Change and Reform bloc Secretary MP Ibrahim Kanaan called on the cabinet, the various security apparatuses and all political factions to provide a cover to take the necessary measures to prevent the kidnapping operations from taking place.

Following the bloc's weekly meeting, Kanaan hoped that the legislation will continue to lead to passing a new electoral law as a strategic goal, as well as passing a budget.
