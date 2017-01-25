Cabinet session held under the chairmanship of President Aoun

The cabinet held Wednesday a session at Baabda Palace under the chairmanship of President Michel Aoun and in the presence of Prime Minister Saad Hariri where it approved Wednesday credits for airport equipment, tasking the ministerial committee to look into whether the equipment requires redevelopment.

The appointment of the committee supervising the elections was delayed, where Aoun stressed that no one can threaten them with vacuum or term extension.

President Aoun briefed the council on his visit to Saudi Arabia and Qatar, noting that the relations with these two countries are back as they were before. He also informed them of the visit of the representative of the Kuwaiti Emir, within the framework of enhancing the relations with Kuwait.

Aoun also tacked the foiled suicide attempt that nearly occurred at Costa café in the region of Hamra in Beirut, reiterating his praise to the role played by the security apparatuses.

He also went over the security situation in the Bekaa region, especially after the kidnapping operations renewed in a number of towns, urging the security apparatuses to implement strict security measures in order to prevent these events from recurring and control the situation.

For his part, Prime Minister Saad Hariri hailed the work of the security apparatuses and the high level of cooperation between them.

During the session, discussions tackled the security developments and procedures, where the ministers agreed over the need to implement the security plan previously set for the Bekaa.