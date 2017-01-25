Berri during Wednesday’s gathering: Pay scale to be passed through budget

Speaker Nabih Berri stressed that the electoral law based on proportionality is the salvation of Lebanon, noting that discussions and meetings will continue in order to reach agreement over a new law.

During Wednesday’s deputies gathering, Berri called for a strict comprehensive security plan in the Bekaa in a bid to put an end to the kidnapping operations affecting the while region.

On another note, he said that the pay scale draft law will be passed through the budget draft law.