Hassan Khalil says quadrilateral meeting aims at keeping contacts ongoing

Finance Minister Ali Hassan Khalil stressed, following a meeting held in Baabda over the electoral law between him, Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil, MP Ali Fayyad and head of PM Saad Hariri’s political office, Nader Hariri, that the conferees were neither a coalition nor a front.

“It is still early to speak of a final and unified formula,” he said.

Hassan Khalil emphasized that the meeting does not aim at excluding any party, but comes within the framework of keeping the contacts ongoing between the parties. He announced that the second meeting will take place on Friday.