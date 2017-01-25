Thank you!
Close
we look forward to providing you up to date news and our unique entertainment.
Friday Jan. 27
Live
LIVE TV
Sign in
Register
LIVE TV
Kalam Ennas
06:30
Kalam Ennas
Menu
Lebanon News
Jan 25 2017
 shares
 shares

Hassan Khalil says quadrilateral meeting aims at keeping contacts ongoing

publishing date: 25/01/2017 11:59:43
episodes
Hassan Khalil says quadrilateral meeting aims at keeping contacts ongoing
advertisement
Subscribe to our free newsletter

Finance Minister Ali Hassan Khalil stressed, following a meeting held in Baabda over the electoral law between him, Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil, MP Ali Fayyad and head of PM Saad Hariri’s political office, Nader Hariri, that the conferees were neither a coalition nor a front.

 

“It is still early to speak of a final and unified formula,” he said.

 

Hassan Khalil emphasized that the meeting does not aim at excluding any party, but comes within the framework of keeping the contacts ongoing between the parties. He announced that the second meeting will take place on Friday.

advertisement
Recommended
View More
Newsletter
Sign up to receive a weekly update on top stories, breaking news and stories recommended especially for you.
Send us a photo or video
Upload your pictures or videos here
Find our App:
Play Store
Apple Store
Windows Store
Designed by Code And Theory
Built by Softimpact