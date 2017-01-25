Thank you!
Friday Jan. 27
Jan 25 2017
Syrian refugees in Jordan transform tents into art

publishing date: 25/01/2017 13:27:36
An exhibition held in the Jordanian capital features work by Syrian refugee artists living in the Zaatari refugee camp.

 

Entitled 'Stamps of Hope', artists painted on worn-out fabric from the camp's tents, creating over 100 vibrant paintings and artworks.

 

Many of the paintings reflected the hardship faced by Syrian refugees since they fled the war.

 

The Amman exhibition was organised by Souriyat (Syrians) Across Borders, a charity that help Syrians who have fled their homes.

 

 
REUTERS
