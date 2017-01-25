Lebanon ranks 136th globally on corruption index

According to the latest Corruption Perceptions Index published by Transparency International (TI), Lebanon dropped 13 places in the index’s international ranking since last year.

advertisement

Lebanon scored 28 points in the index, the same score as 2015, but fell from 123th place in 2015 to 136th in 2016.

This placed Lebanon alongside Guatemala, Kyrgyzstan, Myanmar, Nigeria and Papua New Guinea.

According to TI, lower-ranked countries, such as Lebanon, are “plagued by untrustworthy and badly functioning public institutions like the police and judiciary. Even where anti-corruption laws are on the books, in practice they're often skirted or ignored.”