Kataeb party leader Sami Gemayel said on Thursday that the party will try to come up with new ideas before endorsing the country’s budget.

"The aim behind endorsing a state budget is to fight corruption,” Gemayel said during a press conference.

He also stressed the necessity to draft an economic vision or goal for the state.

Lebanon has been without a state budget since 2005, due to obstructive disputes among rival political factions.