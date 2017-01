advertisement

Minister of Foreign Affairs Gebran Bassil said on Thursday that cooperation will take place with the European Union to support the country’s economy.Bassil’s comments were made following his meeting with Federica Mogherini, the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission.He also called for finding a swift solution for the Syrian refugee crisis and the return of the refugees to their country.Bassil also announced that a conference will be convened next week on terrorism.For her part, Mogherini declared that work will be done to help Lebanon to shoulder the burden of the Syrian refugee crisis.