President Michel Aoun said on Thursday that the parliamentary elections will take place on their due times according to a vote law that respects the aspirations of the Lebanese people and gives apt representation to them.Aoun’s comments were made to Federica Mogherini, the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission.He also noted that the peaceful and political solution for the Syrian crisis is the right entrance for any settlement that ends war and puts an end for the misery of the refugees.