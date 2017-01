Professor Fadia Ghossayn became a Member of the Order of Australia for the mark she has made on Australia-Lebanon relations.

Since she arrived in Sydney, Ghossayn forged a strong relationship between Lebanon and Australia, most efficiently as the founding president of the Australian Lebanese Foundation at the University of Sydney.



The Order of Australia was established in 1975 to recognize Australian citizens for their achievement or meritorious service. Professor Fadia is the first woman born in Lebanon to be honored with an Order of Austraia Medal at the “Member Level” that would entitle Prof Fadia to use the initials “AM” after her name. ​