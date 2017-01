Attempted suicide bomber Omar Assi confessed the charges against him and is currently awaiting trial, the Lebanese army said on Thursday in a statement.

The army added that Assi has “confessed to all details of the terrorist operation,” from the moment he pledged allegiance to Daesh (ISIS), to the moment he received orders from the said organization in Syria’s Raqqa until his attempt to detonate an 8-kg explosive belt at Costa Coffee shop in Hamra last Saturday.

advertisement

He was referred to the judiciary for trial, the statement said.