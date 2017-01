Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea said on Thursday after meeting with a Democratic Gathering bloc delegation that discussions featured high over the vote laws.

“Several electoral laws have been suggested and over the next two days we will mull the available choices and choose the best among them,” Geagea added.

Geagea also stressed that “the 1960 electoral law cannot continue.”

For his part, Minister of Education Marwan Hamadeh said that the apt representation must be respected.



The delegation was led by Taymour Jumblatt and was formed of Hamadeh, MPs Akram Chehayeb, Wael Abou Faour, Henri Helo and Alaadin Terro.