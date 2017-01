Syndicate of Press Editors chief Elias Aoun said on Thursday in a statement that Lebanese owner and editor-in-chief of ad-Diyar newspaper journalist Charles Ayoub is barred from leaving Dubai because of a lawsuit filed against him.



He also called on the concerned authorities in the UAE to not treat “any journalist in this manner and not to deny him freedom.”



"Ayoub is not against appearing before the Lebanese judiciary, especially that the case of the lawsuit had occurred in Lebanon," Aoun added.