A roman style amphitheater but in Iraq. This newly built theater in Sulaimaniya is part of a project to boost cultural events in the city.Inspired by the Colosseum in Rome, the 4.6 million dollar project has been more than two years in the making and is due to open to the public in June.Those behind the project hope that the venue will provide a platform to showcase Kurdish culture as well establishing festivals similar to those held in Jordan and Tunisia.