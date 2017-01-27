Tripoli Municipality cancels al-Tal parking project

The Municipal Council of the northern city of Tripoli held a session on Thursday evening where it decided to cancel the parking lot project planned to be established in the Tal region.

The decision stipulated completely cancelling the project and all the decisions related to it, and informing the concerned parties.

In this context, the head of the council sent a letter to the cabinet, requesting them to preserve the funds previously allocated to project to the favor of the city and abstaining from transferring them to projects outside of the city.