شكراً
x
نقدم لكم آخر الاخبار والبرامج
الإثنين 30 كانون الثاني
Live
البث الحي
الدخول
التسجيل
البث الحي
أمير الليل
05:30
أمير الليل
القائمة
موضة وجمال
29 كانون الثاني 2017
 مشاركة
 مشاركة

تخلّصي من التقصّف بعيداً عن الشعر القصير

publishing date: 29/01/2017 04:00:00
episodes
تخلّصي من التقصّف بعيداً عن الشعر القصير
الإعلان
اشترك في النشرة الالكترونية المجانية
إذا كنتِ تريدين الحصول على شعر صحي من دون تقصّف وطويل ما عليكِ سوى اتباع طريقة مصفف الشعر والخبير في لوس أنجلوس سال سالسيدو وهي الـ hair dusting.

تقضي هذه التقنية بإزالة كلّ الأطراف المتقصّفة من الشعر من دون المساس بطوله تماماً كعند إزالة الوبر عن الملابس.

يُشار إلى أنّ هذه التقنية تنال انتشاراً واسعاً بين صالونات التجميل في الولايات المتحدة الأميركيّة والشرط الوحيد للقيام بها هو ضرورة أن يكون الشعر طويلاً جداً.
الإعلان
اخترنا لكم (8)
 
 
عرض المزيد
النشرة الإلكترونية
إشترك بالنشرة الإلكترونية لمتابعة ابرز التقارير المحلية والاقليمية والدولية
ارسل لنا صورة أو فيديو
شاركنا في صناعة الخبر عبر ارسال الصور و اشرطة الفيديو
تطبيقاتنا
Play Store
Apple Store
Windows Store
Designed by Code And Theory
Built by Softimpact