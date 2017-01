A toddler was killed when a huge tree uprooted by the storm sweeping the country landed on a warehouse where a Syrian family was living in the northern district of Akkar.

The incident took place in in the Kfar Melki town in Akkar where a Syrian family displaced by the war ravaging in Syria is residing.

The baby, Salam Aref al-Faouri, five months old was killed, while her family was forced to leave the warehouse after its destruction.