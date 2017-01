advertisement

Minister of Information Melhem Riachi asserted on Saturday that there is no return back to the 1960 vote law.Riachi’s comments were made during an interview with Nharkom Said TV show whereby he noted that the mixed vote law is the most acceptable among the political forces.He also noted that if the new vote law finished in February 20 and is issued in March 20, the mandate of the current parliament will be extended for technical reasons for six months.