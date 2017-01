Justice Minister Salim Jreissati issued a memorandum on Saturday to Head of the Higher Judicial Council Judge Jean Fahd requesting that all judges obtain a written permission from the related authorities before making public statements.

“It came to our attention that several judges are participating in seminars, lectures and media interviews or delivering speeches and making statements or publishing books without prior written permission from the Minister of Justice or any other concerned authority,” said the memorandum.

The memo requested that judges abide by the laws enforced, and stressed the need to abstain from taking any public position without a written permission from related authorities.