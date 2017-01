A bakery has decided to put sushi inside its croissants. The creation is called the 'Cali Croissant', a fusion food joining a French classic with a Japanese delicacy.

​

Naturally, it was created in Los Angeles – by the Mr. Holmes Bake House. It's the place that invented the cruffin (croissant/muffin partnership, which is altogether more workable).



For the fish croissant, the bakery put a popular sushi roll, of salmon, nori (seaweed), ginger, and wasabi inside a standard croissant.