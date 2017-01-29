Thank you!
Monday Jan. 30
Lebanon News
Abi Ramia to LBCI: The time has come to pass a constitutional electoral law

publishing date: 29/01/2017 06:58:02
Abi Ramia to LBCI: The time has come to pass a constitutional electoral law
Member of the Change and Reform bloc MP Simon Abi Ramia said Sunday that the hybrid electoral draft law does not meet their aspirations, but they will consider it as a means to improve representation.

In a statement to LBCI’s Nharkom Said, he stated that “they support proportionality because it guarantees fair representation despite the fact that they hold the majority of Mount Lebanon in the majoritarian proposal.”

 

“All electoral laws since 1992 violate the Taef Accord and the Constitution,” he added, stressing that the time has come to pass a constitutional electoral law.
