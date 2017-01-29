Thank you!
Monday Jan. 30
Amir El Leil
05:30
Amir El Leil
LBCI Magazine
22 hours ago
Lebanese Anchor Breaks World Record For Longest Live TV Broadcast

publishing date: 29/01/2017 07:15:27
Lebanese Anchor Breaks World Record For Longest Live TV Broadcast
Lebanese media personality Dalia Freifer has managed to break a Guinness world record by hosting the longest live television broadcast on the Tele Liban channel.


Freifer, who has been blind since she was 18 years old, set the record in the presence of a Guinness world record representative.

She has broken the 1914 world record of a 22-hour broadcast in the US.
