REPORT: Bassil tours Baabda district, stresses importance of partnership

Head of the Free Patriotic Movement, Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil declared Sunday that they raised the bar very high by removing all obstacles, whether it was by reaching an agreement with the Shiite or with the Lebanese Forces.

advertisement

Following his participation in a holy mass at St. Nohra Church in Forn al-Chebbak in the presence of deputies and officials, that “our resilience that allowed us to restore our rights,” stressing that they worked on overcoming all obstacles between them and other parties.

Later, Bassil met with President of the Chaldean Church in Lebanon, Bishop Michel Qasarji, where he said that “they have always been the victims of attacks targeting those with a different ideology.”

“I was the first Arab and foreign official to visit Mosul and I assessed the damaged sustained by the Chaldeans,” he stated, adding that due to their resilience they managed to root themselves in Lebanon.

The minister emphasized that their policy to reject displacement did not target a specific sect, religion or race, noting that it came from the concept of being attached to the land and prevent extremism from spreading across the country.

On the electoral law, he said that the Christians should be considered as one sect, noting that this suggestion has been hailed by several parties.

Afterwards, Bassil participated in a ceremony at Mar Mikhael Church in Chiyah, organized by al-Ghoubeiry Municipality on the occasion of the 11th anniversary of signing the agreement between Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and President Michel Aoun.

During the ceremony, Bassil stressed that the agreement with Hezbollah has paved the way for many other agreements, calling for an electoral law that guarantees a minimum part of the concept of partnership.

For his part, MP Ali Ammar stressed that the state has been “craving change and reform,” expressing ultimate rejection for the 1960s law and the parliament term extension. “We need a modern law that does not exclude anything.”