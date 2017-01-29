REPORT: Airlines at Beirut implement measures in line with Trump travel ban - airport sources

Airlines operating at Beirut's Rafic Hariri International Airport have begun implementing measures in compliance with US President Donald Trump's travel ban on refugees and nationals of seven Muslim-majority countries, airport sources said on Sunday.

The measures would include denying US-bound travel for nationals from those countries - Syria, Iraq, Iran, Somalia, Sudan, Libya and Yemen - who were not US green card holders, the sources said.

US-bound journeys from Beirut typically involve transfers in Europe, Turkey or Gulf Arab countries.

REUTERS