REPORT: Airlines at Beirut implement measures in line with Trump travel ban - airport sources

A suspected U.S. drone strike killed two men
A Syrian Christian Orthodox family was turned back from Philadelphia
A stunning image of a kingfisher flawlessly diving into a river with an amazing trail
NASA touted its brand new blue spacesuit on Wednesday (January 25) in a video showing
The measures would include denying US-bound travel for nationals from those countries - Syria, Iraq, Iran, Somalia, Sudan, Libya and Yemen - who were not US green card holders, the sources said.
US-bound journeys from Beirut typically involve transfers in Europe, Turkey or Gulf Arab countries.