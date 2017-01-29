REPORT: President Aoun: No one is stronger than the State

Thank you!
Monday Jan. 30
Amir El Leil
05:30
Amir El Leil
News Bulletin Reports
20 hours ago
President Aoun: No one is stronger than the State

publishing date: 29/01/2017
President Michel Aoun said Sunday that world of plurality will triumph, stressing the need to abstain from wasting not even a second in the plan to build a strong state.

 
“No one is stronger than the state,” he noted, adding that he is not seeking a second mandate but prefer to have “a strong successor.” 

 
 
For more detai​ls, watch the full report in the video above
