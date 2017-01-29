Thank you!
Monday Jan. 30
News Bulletin Reports
REPORT: Patriarch Rai calls for supporting Caritas Lebanon

publishing date: 29/01/2017 09:46:33
In a bid to boost the local Lebanese potential, consolidate the culture of solidarity between the various factions of the society and continue providing the people in need with the basic and essential needs, Caritas Lebanon held a charity dinner under sponsorship of Maronite Patriarch Beshara Boutros Rai.

 
For more details, watch the full report in the video above
