REPORT: Federer outlasts Nadal in Melbourne for 18th grand slam

Roger Federer came out on top after a rollercoaster ride in the 35th chapter of his rivalry with Rafa Nadal to win his fifth Australian Open 6-4 3-6 6-1 3-6 6-3 and clinch a first grand slam title in four and a half years on Sunday.

The 35-year-old capped his triumphant return from knee surgery with a record-extending 18th major title after a vintage battle with his Spanish rival, who had won all three of their previous meetings at Melbourne Park.

Lefthander Nadal, also returning from injury this year, showed sustained periods of his brutal best from the baseline but was just unable to stay with his rival in the gut-wrenching drama of the deciding set.

Federer was forced to endure a nervous wait for his victory after Nadal unsuccessfully challenged the line call on the second championship point before becoming the first man to win five or more titles at three different grand slams.

The Swiss, for many the greatest player of all time, celebrated with tears in his eyes but his first words were for his old friend and rival.

Nadal, the 2009 champion, was also typically gracious after losing his third Melbourne final and coming up short in his bid for a 15th grand slam title.

"It was a great match and I think Roger probably deserved it a little more than me," the 30-year-old said.

"I played a great quality of tennis. That's great news for me. I believe that if I have my body in the right condition, I can have a great year."

