Thank you!
Close
we look forward to providing you up to date news and our unique entertainment.
Monday Jan. 30
Live
LIVE TV
Sign in
Register
LIVE TV
Amir El Leil
05:30
Amir El Leil
Menu
Lebanon News
18 hours ago
 shares
 shares

Intelligence head at Palestinian embassy survives assassination attempt in Sidon

publishing date: 29/01/2017 10:51:47
episodes
Intelligence head at Palestinian embassy survives assassination attempt in Sidon
advertisement
Subscribe to our free newsletter
 

Palestinian sources told LBCI Sunday that the director of Intelligence at the Palestinian embassy in Lebanon survived an assassination attempt behind the Serail in the southern city of Sidon.

advertisement

In the details, the security official was hit by two gunshots, one hitting him in the arm and the second slightly injuring him in the head.
Recommended
View More
Newsletter
Sign up to receive a weekly update on top stories, breaking news and stories recommended especially for you.
Send us a photo or video
Upload your pictures or videos here
Find our App:
Play Store
Apple Store
Windows Store
Designed by Code And Theory
Built by Softimpact