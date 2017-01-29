Thank you!
Close
we look forward to providing you up to date news and our unique entertainment.
Monday Jan. 30
Live
LIVE TV
Sign in
Register
LIVE TV
Amir El Leil
05:30
Amir El Leil
Menu
Lebanon News
18 hours ago
 shares
 shares

Tripoli’s Jabal Mohsen bids farewell to Sheikh Assad Assi

publishing date: 29/01/2017 11:05:33
episodes
Tripoli’s Jabal Mohsen bids farewell to Sheikh Assad Assi
advertisement
Subscribe to our free newsletter

Residents from Jabal Mohsen, Tripoli and the North participated in an official and popular funeral held for Islamic Alawite Council Head Sheikh Assad Assi.

advertisement

Prayers were held at Fatima Zahra Mosque in Jabal Mohsen. Condolences were later offered to the members of the Islamic Alawite Council and the deceased family and relatives.
Recommended
View More
Newsletter
Sign up to receive a weekly update on top stories, breaking news and stories recommended especially for you.
Send us a photo or video
Upload your pictures or videos here
Find our App:
Play Store
Apple Store
Windows Store
Designed by Code And Theory
Built by Softimpact