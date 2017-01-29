Tripoli’s Jabal Mohsen bids farewell to Sheikh Assad Assi

A suspected U.S. drone strike killed two men
A Syrian Christian Orthodox family was turned back from Philadelphia
A stunning image of a kingfisher flawlessly diving into a river with an amazing trail
NASA touted its brand new blue spacesuit on Wednesday (January 25) in a video showing
Residents from Jabal Mohsen, Tripoli and the North participated in an official and popular funeral held for Islamic Alawite Council Head Sheikh Assad Assi.
Prayers were held at Fatima Zahra Mosque in Jabal Mohsen. Condolences were later offered to the members of the Islamic Alawite Council and the deceased family and relatives.