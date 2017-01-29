Syrian Christians denied entry to US in Philadelphia - Lebanese airport sources

A suspected U.S. drone strike killed two men
A Syrian Christian Orthodox family was turned back from Philadelphia
A stunning image of a kingfisher flawlessly diving into a river with an amazing trail
NASA touted its brand new blue spacesuit on Wednesday (January 25) in a video showing
A Syrian Christian Orthodox family was turned back from Philadelphia International Airport after travelling to the United States from Lebanon, airport sources in Beirut said on Sunday.
The family of six were denied entry under US President Donald Trump's new ban on nationals of seven Muslim-majority countries, including Syria, and flew back to Lebanon via Doha, the sources said.