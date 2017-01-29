Thank you!
Monday Jan. 30
Amir El Leil
05:30
Amir El Leil
Regional News
18 hours ago
Syrian Christians denied entry to US in Philadelphia - Lebanese airport sources

publishing date: 29/01/2017 11:08:38
Syrian Christians denied entry to US in Philadelphia - Lebanese airport sources
A Syrian Christian Orthodox family was turned back from Philadelphia International Airport after travelling to the United States from Lebanon, airport sources in Beirut said on Sunday.

 

The family of six were denied entry under US President Donald Trump's new ban on nationals of seven Muslim-majority countries, including Syria, and flew back to Lebanon via Doha, the sources said.

 

 
REUTERS
