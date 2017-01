MP Akram Chehayeb said on Monday that cooperation is ongoing between the Kataeb party and the Progressive Socialist Party.

Chehayeb’s comments were made following his meeting with Kataeb party leader MP Sami Gemayel in al-Saifi.

“We are seeking to achieve balance and common work in order to draft a law that does not eliminate anyone,” Chehayeb noted.

For his part, MP Gemayel said that representation must not be limited to the ruling party, urging the drafting of a “more objective vote law.”

He concluded by saying that the parliament must be a place where everyone is resented.