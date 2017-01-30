دوقة كامبريدج عارية...ولترامب مواقف سلبية حيال ذلك

في لندن وفي خطوة تطالب بإلغاء زيارة الرئيس الأميركي دونالد ترامب الرسميّة المرتقبة إلى بريطانيا، وقع أكثر من مليون بريطاني التماسًا يحض لندن على سحب دعوة إلى ترامب لزيارة البلاد وتناول العشاء مع الملكة اليزابيث احتجاجًا على مرسومه المناهض للمهاجرين.

وقد نشرت العريضة على الموقع الالكتروني للبرلمان البريطاني.

لكن في حال تمت الزيارة، هل يمكن الإغفال عن التعليقات التي وجهها ترامب في السابق إلى دوقة كامبريدج كيت ميدلتون والتي تتعلّق بتعرض الأخيرة لحرارة الشمس وهي عارية؟

سيكون اللّقاء حتمًا غريبًا.

وفي عام 2012، تصدرّت الدوقة عناوين الصحف والمواقع الالكترونيّة بعدما التقطت عدسات "الباباراتزي" صورًا لها وهي تعرّض جسمها العاري للأشعة الشمسيّة على شرفة خاصة أثناء تواجدها في فرنسا في عطلة.

حينها انتقد ترامب ميدلتون على حسابه عبر موقع التواصل الاجتماعي تويتر وحملّها مسؤوليّة ما حدث وقال إنّه من الطبيعي أن يلتقط أحدهم صورًا لها وهي عارية من أجل المال.

وأثارت تغريداته غضب المستخدمين.

Who wouldn't take Kate's picture and make lots of money if she does the nude sunbathing thing. Come on Kate! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 17, 2012

Kate Middleton is great--but she shouldn't be sunbathing in the nude--only herself to blame. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 17, 2012

.@realDonaldTrump I really wouldn't have expected something so vile from someone like you....haha i'm just kidding! you're the worst. — thatsucks (@lookatmeimcool) September 17, 2012