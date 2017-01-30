دوقة كامبريدج عارية...ولترامب مواقف سلبية حيال ذلك

شاهدوا إبن "أمير الليل" في هذا الفيديو
Who wouldn't take Kate's picture and make lots of money if she does the nude sunbathing thing. Come on Kate!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 17, 2012
Kate Middleton is great--but she shouldn't be sunbathing in the nude--only herself to blame.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 17, 2012
.@realDonaldTrump I really wouldn't have expected something so vile from someone like you....haha i'm just kidding! you're the worst.
— thatsucks (@lookatmeimcool) September 17, 2012
@realDonaldTrump didn't you get mad at cnn for using a picture of your face that you didn't like
— Sarah McLaughlin (@sarahemclaugh) January 8, 2017
